26 Opposition MPAs Suspended for Disrupting Punjab Assembly Session During CM Maryam’s Presence

The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly suspended 26 opposition lawmakers for 15 days on Saturday after their protest during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s presence in the House.

The opposition MPs had disrupted the session on Friday by chanting slogans, raising placards, and causing a disturbance. Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan condemned the actions, calling them a violation of assembly rules and ordering disciplinary action.

“This House cannot be allowed to descend into chaos,” the speaker stated, emphasizing the need to maintain order.

In response, the opposition criticized the suspension as undemocratic and vowed to continue their protests. A PTI leader remarked, “Even if you expel them for 15 years, the war against the government will continue.”

On the other hand, PML-N lawmakers supported the suspension, calling it necessary to maintain the decorum of the assembly.