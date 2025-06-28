HEADLINES

26 Opposition MPAs Suspended for Disrupting Punjab Assembly Session During CM Maryam’s Presence

By Web Desk

The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly suspended 26 opposition lawmakers for 15 days on Saturday after their protest during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s presence in the House.

The opposition MPs had disrupted the session on Friday by chanting slogans, raising placards, and causing a disturbance. Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan condemned the actions, calling them a violation of assembly rules and ordering disciplinary action.

“This House cannot be allowed to descend into chaos,” the speaker stated, emphasizing the need to maintain order.

In response, the opposition criticized the suspension as undemocratic and vowed to continue their protests. A PTI leader remarked, “Even if you expel them for 15 years, the war against the government will continue.”

On the other hand, PML-N lawmakers supported the suspension, calling it necessary to maintain the decorum of the assembly.

Previous article
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – June 28th, 2025
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Strong ties with US not mean unconditional support for its policies:...

ISLAMABAD: Strong ties with the United States will not mean unconditional support for its policies, especially when they are unjust, said Deputy Prime Minister...

Pakistan welcomes Hague’s PCA supplemental award in IWT case

Kids among 11 die, six injured as flashflood in Swat River sweeps away tourists

CB overrules July 12 ruling in reserved seats case, ‘denies PTI-backed SIC claim’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.