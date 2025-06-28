NATIONAL

12 dead, 39 injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Heavy monsoon rains and strong winds have wreaked havoc across Punjab, resulting in 12 deaths and 39 injuries due to various rain-related incidents.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the incidents, reported between June 25 and June 27, primarily involved roof and wall collapses across multiple districts.

A PDMA spokesperson confirmed that 25 incidents were recorded during this period, with significant damage reported in districts such as Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, and Khanewal.

The majority of casualties stemmed from collapsing structures, exacerbated by the ongoing monsoon spell, which is expected to continue until July 1.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions and cautioned against residing in dilapidated or unsafe buildings to prevent further tragedies.

He also announced that financial assistance would be provided to the families of the deceased to support them in the aftermath of these incidents.

The PDMA and rescue services remain on high alert as the province braces for more rainfall, with authorities emphasizing the need for precautionary measures to mitigate further loss of life and property.

Separately, in Swat rescue teams continue their search for three missing tourists swept away by flash floods in the Swat River, as 11 bodies have been recovered so far.

According to Deputy Commissioner Swat, Shahzad Mehboob, a total of 17 people were caught in a sudden surge of water while gathered near the riverbank.

DC Mehboob stated that among the victims, 10 were residents of Daska in Punjab, six were from Mardan, and one was a local resident of Swat.

26 Opposition MPAs suspended for 'disrupting' Punjab Assembly proceedings
