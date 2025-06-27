NATIONAL

Woman injured in acid attack by ex-husband in Khanewal

By News Desk

KHANEWAL: A woman was severely injured in an acid attack carried out by her former husband in the Bhutta Zafarullah area of Khanewal, following an ongoing family dispute. The attack took place near the Khanewal City Police Station, where the victim, Mumtaz Bibi, was traveling with her current husband on a motorcycle.

According to police reports, Mumtaz had married Shabbir Ahmed several years ago and had two children with him. After their separation due to domestic issues, she remarried Aslam two years ago, and they have a child together. On Wednesday, while en route to the city with her husband, Mumtaz was followed by her ex-husband and his accomplices on two motorcycles. As they approached the city police station, Shabbir threw acid on her, causing severe burns.

The victim was immediately taken to Khanewal District Hospital by rescue teams, where her condition was reported as stable. Following the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ismail Kharrak ordered the arrest of the attackers. The prime suspect, Shabbir, has been apprehended, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Punjab CM orders uniform shop designs for 189 cities
CTD arrests six RAW facilitators, foils terror plot
News Desk
