Wang Yi to visit EU headquarters, Germany and France

BEIJING: From June 30 to July 6, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit the EU headquarters and hold the 13th round of China-EU High-Level Strategic Dialogue, visit Germany and hold the eighth round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security and visit France for talks with the French foreign minister and to attend the meeting of the China-France high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Wang’s visit is at the invitation of High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU Kaja Kallas, Federal Foreign Minister of Germany Johann Wadephul and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noel Barrot, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference.

While in Brussels, Wang will meet and have talks with Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot respectively, according to the spokesperson.

During his visit, Wang will exchange views with the EU on China-EU relations and major international and regional issues, highlight the progress made in 50 years of China-EU relations, enhance mutual understanding and trust, consolidate the partnership, build consensus on cooperation and properly manage differences, the spokesperson added.

The visit will serve as political preparation for the next phase of high-level engagements between China and the EU, Guo said.