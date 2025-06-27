Two bank officials arrested in Rs35 million fraud case

JARANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two former bank officials involved in a Rs35 million fraud. The suspects, Usman Khan, a former branch manager, and Shehzad Arif, a former relationship manager, were presented in court and have been remanded for four days of physical custody for further investigation.

According to the FIA, the suspects, along with other bank staff and a third individual, orchestrated a scam involving the creation of a fake bank account using the forged signature of an overseas account holder, Fazal Ahmed. The accused issued a fraudulent cheque book and later transferred $128,500 from the victim’s account to their own.

A case has been filed under eight sections of relevant laws against additional suspects: Aamir Ayaz, Saeed Alvi, Fariha, and Hassan Raza. The investigation was launched after the victim filed a complaint, which uncovered the involvement of the banking staff in the scheme.