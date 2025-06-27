Supreme Court calls for review of Nikahnama form to protect women’s rights

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has urged both federal and provincial governments to review the Nikahnama form to make it more user-friendly and ensure the protection of marriage rights, particularly for women. A three-member bench led by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah highlighted that without revising the form as a whole, recent efforts, particularly by the Punjab government, may not fully protect women’s rights.

The Nikahnama, prescribed in the Ordinance of 1961, contains ambiguous expressions that could lead to misunderstandings, according to a 22-page judgment written by Justice Athar Minallah in a family dispute case. The judgment stresses the need for a clearer, more comprehensible format that will help even those with limited literacy understand the form’s requirements.

The court pointed out that although some measures have been introduced in Punjab to safeguard women’s rights, particularly the statutory duty for Nikah registrars to accurately complete the form, these efforts might fall short unless the form itself is updated. The judgment also called for the training and proper evaluation of Nikah registrars to ensure they uphold women’s rights during the marriage process.

The court directed that the judgment be shared with the cabinet secretary and chief secretaries of the provinces for further action. The Supreme Court emphasized that effective steps must be taken to ensure the rights of women in marriage contracts are protected, especially in light of prevailing cultural and social challenges.