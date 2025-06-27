Sindh extends biometric vehicle registration deadline to August 14

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has announced a final extension for the biometric verification of vehicle registrations, now set to end on August 14, 2025.

Citizens have been urged to complete the biometric registration of their vehicles before the new deadline.

Deputy Director of Excise and Taxation Sindh, Asif Ali Bhatti, emphasized that no further extensions will be granted after August 14. He warned that after the deadline, both buyers and sellers will be required to undergo biometric verification for any vehicle transfers.

With over 5 million motorcycles still awaiting new number plates in Sindh, Bhatti noted that only 1.6 million number plates have been issued from the total 6.5 to 7 million motorcycles registered in the province. A fee of Rs2,450 is charged for each number plate.

In Karachi, multiple counters have been set up at locations such as the Civic Centre, Executive Office Clifton, and Awami Markaz to distribute the motorcycle number plates. Due to the increasing demand, the Civic Centre is expanding the number of counters to manage the high volume of applications. Additionally, citizens can apply for number plates online.

Despite claims of a one-week processing time, citizens have reported delays extending beyond a month to receive their number plates. Authorities have also been cracking down on agent mafias, urging citizens to avoid using unofficial channels for registration.

The newly issued number plates feature enhanced security features that can be detected by cameras, even in low-light conditions. The Excise Department has urged citizens to complete the biometric verification process to avoid future complications in vehicle transactions.