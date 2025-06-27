NATIONAL

Seven dead as monsoon rains batter Punjab

By News Desk
LAHORE, PAKISTAN, JUNE 26: Pakistani citizens drive their vehicles through flooded streets following heavy downpours in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 26, 2023. As severe weather conditions hit the country ahead of the monsoon season, lightning strikes and heavy downpours resulted in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to 15 others. Heavy rainfall in Lahore also tripped 150 power feeders. Meanwhile, severe rains are pounding the biggest province of the country, with citizens facing multiple troubles such as power outages and inundated roads. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: At least seven people have died and 46 others have been injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab as heavy monsoon rains hit several districts of the province over the past 24 hours, according to rescuers and disaster management authorities.

The Rescue 1122 service reported that 39 people were admitted to various hospitals. The majority of the casualties occurred in Jhelum, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Bahawalnagar, and Khanewal. Okara was the hardest hit, with multiple roof-collapse incidents reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted an early onset of the monsoon season from June 25 to July 1. As anticipated, the province experienced substantial rainfall, with Faisalabad recording the highest at 98mm. Other areas like Kasur, Lahore, and Sargodha also saw significant rain.

Many accidents were linked to roof collapses, lightning strikes, and vehicle incidents, including one where a loader rickshaw overturned in Jhelum. Additionally, a high-roof van collided with an oil tanker in Murree, leaving five people injured.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued warnings for widespread rainfall and potential flooding in several regions, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected to continue through the weekend.

Local authorities have urged residents in flood-prone areas to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel during the storms.

News Desk
News Desk

