Saudi plane safely lands at Karachi after mid-air engine fire

KARACHI: A Saudi Arabian flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) on Friday after an engine fire warning was detected mid-flight.

The flight, bound for Jeddah, encountered a serious technical issue, prompting the captain to contact the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) for immediate assistance.

The ATC cleared runway no. 25-L for the emergency landing, and the airport’s emergency response procedures were promptly activated. The aircraft landed safely without any casualties or injuries to passengers.

Following the landing, an engineering team was dispatched to inspect the aircraft, and initial checks found no faults with the plane’s technical systems. The Civil Aviation Department was informed, and a more detailed investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the engine warning.

The plane’s passengers were safely offloaded, and the airline crew’s quick and efficient response ensured that the emergency landing proceeded smoothly. Airport authorities have reassured the public that passenger safety remains a top priority.