PM urges unity, collective efforts for country’s economic development

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan’s splendid victory against India has elevated its stature among the comity of nations

Lauds Bilawal-led diplomatic delegation for exposing India’s malicious intentions toward Pakistan on the global stage

Says Pakistan expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and its people at every level

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, appreciating the economic team and the coalition parties for their hard work and support in the passage of the annual budget 2025-26 through the parliament, called for replicating a similar exemplary unity and efforts to achieve national economic development, state media reported.

“Now, we must all work together day and night for Pakistan’s economic progress. I firmly believe that this exemplary unity will ensure Pakistan’s economic uplift,” he said in a meeting with members of the Senate and National Assembly after the approval of budget 2025-26, according to a PM Office press release.

He said the economic team worked tirelessly to prepare a people-friendly budget and also thanked the allied parties whose consultations helped shape a budget as per the public aspirations, the PMO statement said.

Discussing the regional situation, he said Allah Almighty had granted Pakistan a splendid victory in response to India’s recent unprovoked aggression against Pakistan.

The Pakistan armed forces, the entire political leadership, the public, civil society, and the media unitedly thwarted the enemy’s evil designs. Pakistan’s victory has elevated its stature among the comity of nations, he added.

He told the parliamentarians that under the leadership of Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the diplomatic delegation effectively highlighted Pakistan’s stance and exposed India’s malicious intentions toward Pakistan on the global stage.

He stated that the multi-party delegation was warmly received internationally, and overseas Pakistanis also enthusiastically greeted them, offering heartfelt tributes to the government and Pakistani armed forces over diplomatic and military triumphs.

Coming to recent Israel’s aggression against Iran, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and its people at every level.

“I was in constant contact with the Iranian leadership, particularly President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, during the conflict. The resolution of the Israel-Iran conflict will open avenues for peace and prosperity in the region,” he remarked.

Chairman of Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, members of the federal cabinet as well as the Senate and National Assembly attended the meeting.

MNAs call on the prime minister to congratulate on passage of the budget.

Meanwhile, members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on the passage of the federal budget for upcoming financial year from the National Assembly.

During the meetings, the MNAs also discussed matters related to their respective constituencies, highlighting key local issues and development priorities.

The MNAs who met with the prime minister included Khel Das Kohistani, Dr. Darshan, Nelson Azeem, Ramesh Lal, Naveed Amir, Ibrar Shah, Major (retd) Tahir Iqbal, Salahuddin Junejo, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, Abdul Qadir Gillani, Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar, and Nuzhat Amir Sadiq.

Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Minister of State for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju and Special Assistant Talha Barki were also present in the meetings.