PM lauds economic team for balanced budget, highlights Pakistan’s role in Iran-Israel ceasefire

PM Shehbaz welcomes ceasefire between Israel and Iran, terming it a crucial step in avoiding further escalation and loss

Directs the authorities concerned to ensure strict law and order during processions and majalis across the country



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauded the entire economic team, particularly Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, for their hard work and dedication in preparing the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

He also expressed gratitude to the federal cabinet and the allied political parties for their support in finalizing the budget.

Chairing the Cabinet meeting here, the prime minister also spoke on the recent regional developments and welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, terming it a crucial step in avoiding further escalation and loss.

“حالیہ ایران اسرائیل جنگ میں پاکستان کا جو کردار رہا اور جنگ بندی کے لئے عالمی سطح پر رابطے کیے اس پر ایران نے پاکستان کی سیاسی و عسکری قیادت اور عوام کا کھلے انداز میں شکریہ ادا کیا۔” ~ وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی کابینہ اجلاس میں ابتدائی گفتگو pic.twitter.com/auROmwYmsh — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 26, 2025

He thanked God for the peaceful resolution and acknowledged the important role played by various countries, including Saudi Arabia, in ensuring the ceasefire. He said Iran openly thanked the people of Pakistan, its political parties, military, and political leadership for their role in ensuring a ceasefire between the two countries.

The Iranian leadership specifically named the president of Pakistan—himself—and the field marshal for their contribution to the ceasefire efforts, the prime minister said.

As regards the attack by Iran on Qatar, the prime minister said Pakistan had also issued a condemnation statement, reiterating Pakistan’s strong ties with the brotherly nation.

Regarding Muharramul Haram, Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities to ensure strict law and order during processions and majalis across the country.

He also instructed the interior minister to coordinate with provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to maintain peace and security during the month.

About Muharramul Haram, the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements and strict law and order during processions and Majalis across the country.

“جنوبی وزیرستان میں میجر معیز اور لانس نائیک جبران نے فتنہ الخوارج کو کاری ضربیں لگائی اور جام شہادت نوش کیا، دہشتگردی کے خلاف جنگ میں عظیم قربانیاں دی جا رہی ہیں یہ جنگ بھی جیتیں گے۔” ~ وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی کابینہ اجلاس میں ابتدائی گفتگو pic.twitter.com/lyWiguGnDK — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 26, 2025

He also directed the Interior Minister to ensure beefed-up security arrangements in collaboration with the provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the month.

Earlier the cabinet offered Fateha for Major Moeez Abbas Shah Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom in an operation against the terrorists in South Waziristan. The prime minister, on the occasion, reaffirmed the nation’s resolve in the ongoing war against terrorism.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated unwavering commitment to eliminating drug abuse and strengthening collective efforts to tackle the menace, emphasizing the importance of a united front to combat this pervasive issue.

In his messages on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the premier called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders, including government institutions, civil society, the private sector, and international partners, to eradicate drug abuse from society.

PM Shehbaz recognized the gravity of the drug abuse issue, acknowledging the government’s ongoing efforts to combat the menace.

He pointed out that while the government is fully aware of the challenges, the success of these efforts will ultimately depend on the collective resolve of individuals, society, and the broader community.

He also underscored that drug abuse and trafficking are unacceptable not only in terms of Pakistan’s international obligations but also in relation to the country’s legal framework and societal norms.

The prime minister expressed deep respect for law enforcement agencies, praising their sacrifices and tireless work in dismantling drug networks and ensuring a narcotics-free Pakistan.