PM felicitates Sana Mir on her induction into ICC’s Hall of Fame

Premier Shehbaz lauds Mir’s performance as the captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team

Expresses the hope she would play an active role in providing training to new talent in cricket with her experience

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated former captain of the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team, Sana Mir over her induction into the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Cricket Hall of Fame and hailed her performance as an ace team lead.

The former captain of the the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and prominent cricketer Sana Mir called on the prime minister at the PM’s Office, a news release said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Sana Mir’s performance as the captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, adding, “Under your leadership, the Pakistan Women Cricket Team has achieved significant successes and made Pakistan famous all over the world.”

He hoped that she would play an active role in providing training to new talent in cricket with her experience. The prime minister informed the former women’s team captain that the government was trying to promote talent on merit in every field of sports.

The prime minister underlined that providing equal opportunities and facilities to men and women in every field of sports, including cricket, was among his priorities.

Former Women Captain Sana Mir thanked the PM, adding, “I am trying my best to represent Pakistan fully in the World Cricket Association and ICC.”

She also put up recommendations to promote cricket in Pakistan, especially for further promotion of women’s cricket in the country.

She said, “Hopefully the government will take steps to develop cricket grounds and new talent in Pakistan, especially to create more opportunities for women in cricket.”

President, PM condole deaths in Swat flash flood

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed their deep grief over the death of tourists in the flash flood in Swat River at Khwazakhela area.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, conveyed their sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the grieved families to bear the loss.

“We equally share the grief of the affected families during this difficult time,” the president said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete the search and rescue operation for missing persons in the incident.

He instructed NDMA, the administration, and rescue agencies to further strengthen safety measures along rivers and streams.

The prime minister praised NDMA, the administration, and rescue officials for rescuing tourists stranded due to the flash flood in Swat.