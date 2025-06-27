NATIONAL

Pakistan, US discuss counter-terrorism and regional peace during high-level talks

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, on Friday, engaging in a productive discussion on matters of mutual interest, including Pakistan-US relations, regional security, and enhancing cooperation in counter-terrorism and anti-narcotics operations.

The conversation also touched on recent diplomatic engagements, notably Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir’s meeting with US President Donald Trump, which was focused on strengthening bilateral ties. The officials exchanged views on regional security, particularly in the context of ongoing global tensions.

Minister Naqvi commended President Trump’s leadership in achieving the Iran-Israel ceasefire, describing it as a significant step toward global peace. He expressed hope that President Trump would also play a role in mediating a ceasefire in Gaza to address the ongoing conflict.

Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing stance of resolving disputes, such as Kashmir, through dialogue and reiterated Pakistan’s support for peaceful diplomatic efforts.

Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker acknowledged Pakistan’s key role in promoting regional peace and stability, and expressed Washington’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan. She praised Pakistan’s constructive diplomatic efforts in addressing regional issues.

