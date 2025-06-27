Pakistan pledges to stamp out torture

ISLAMABAD: On the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to eliminating torture and reinforcing human dignity. A Foreign Office spokesperson highlighted the country’s firm stance against torture, emphasizing that Islam’s core values align with the protection of human dignity. Pakistan continues to strengthen legal reforms, institutional safeguards, and support systems for torture victims.

The spokesperson also expressed concern over the widespread use of torture, especially in regions under foreign occupation, such as the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan called on the international community to hold occupying powers accountable for their crimes and work towards ending the suffering of the victims.