NATIONAL

Pakistan begins Hajj 2026 registration process, no fee required

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs officially launched the mandatory registration process for Hajj 2026 on Friday.

The registration period will continue until July 9, with no fee required for registration at this stage.

The ministry emphasized that all intending pilgrims must complete the registration process to be eligible for Hajj in 2026. It also clarified that only those who successfully register will be considered for the pilgrimage.

The registration can be completed at 15 designated banks across Pakistan. After completing registration, pilgrims will have the option to choose between the government and private Hajj schemes, which will be available later.

In addition, the ministry confirmed that overseas Pakistanis are also required to complete the mandatory registration process to qualify for Hajj 2026.

Previous article
Pakistan, US discuss counter-terrorism and regional peace during high-level talks
Next article
David Beckham Hospitalised Amid Growing Feud With Son Brooklyn
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Saudi plane safely lands at Karachi after mid-air engine fire

KARACHI: A Saudi Arabian flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) on Friday after an engine fire warning...

Sindh extends biometric vehicle registration deadline to August 14

Nationwide polio cases rise to 13, KP remains the hardest hit

Bugti vows to present evidence of Indian interference at global forums

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.