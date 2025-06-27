Pakistan begins Hajj 2026 registration process, no fee required

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs officially launched the mandatory registration process for Hajj 2026 on Friday.

The registration period will continue until July 9, with no fee required for registration at this stage.

The ministry emphasized that all intending pilgrims must complete the registration process to be eligible for Hajj in 2026. It also clarified that only those who successfully register will be considered for the pilgrimage.

The registration can be completed at 15 designated banks across Pakistan. After completing registration, pilgrims will have the option to choose between the government and private Hajj schemes, which will be available later.

In addition, the ministry confirmed that overseas Pakistanis are also required to complete the mandatory registration process to qualify for Hajj 2026.