Man, nephew killed in clash in Thikriwala

THIKRIWALA: Three people were killed, including a proclaimed offender, and five others were injured in a violent clash involving axes and an armed attack in Thikriwala on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Chak 241 RB Chanchalwala, where a dispute broke out between two rival groups, leading to a brutal confrontation.

According to police, the suspects—Abdul Sattar, Umar, Ali Hassan, and Zeeshan—attacked members of the opposing group with axes. The attack left 24-year-old Samad Zahoor dead at the scene, while 46-year-old Ishtiaq succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital. Sakina Bibi, a woman, was critically injured and is receiving medical treatment.

The police arrived at the scene promptly, took possession of the bodies, and shifted them to the hospital for post-mortem. The suspects, who also sustained injuries during the clash, were taken into custody and are being interrogated. Authorities confirmed that the deceased men were maternal uncle and nephew.

In a separate incident in Chak 275 GB Panesra, 35-year-old Ikram alias Tony, a wanted criminal involved in multiple cases, including double murder and attempted murder, was shot dead by rivals in what police suspect was a revenge attack. The suspects, identified as Misbahul Haq and his accomplices, fled the scene after the shooting.

Ikram’s body was sent to Chak 30 for post-mortem, and police are investigating the case. Sub-Inspector Shahid Ali Awan, SHO of Thikriwala Police Station, confirmed that Ikram had a long criminal history, including involvement in robbery and several homicides.