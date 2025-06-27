NATIONAL

Man, nephew killed in clash in Thikriwala

By News Desk
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN - 2020/04/07: Pakistani rescue 1122 personnel shifting coronavirus patient at quarantine centre at Johar Town Expo Centre prepared by Punjab Government in provincial capital city. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 4,007 on Tuesday after new infections were confirmed in the country. Sindh 986, Punjab 2,004, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 500, Balochistan 204, Islamabad Capital Territory 83, Gilgit-Baltistan 212, AJK 18, the death toll in Pakistan 55. Nationwide tally of confirmed cases crosses 4,000, global coronavirus deaths surge past 75,000. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

THIKRIWALA: Three people were killed, including a proclaimed offender, and five others were injured in a violent clash involving axes and an armed attack in Thikriwala on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Chak 241 RB Chanchalwala, where a dispute broke out between two rival groups, leading to a brutal confrontation.

According to police, the suspects—Abdul Sattar, Umar, Ali Hassan, and Zeeshan—attacked members of the opposing group with axes. The attack left 24-year-old Samad Zahoor dead at the scene, while 46-year-old Ishtiaq succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital. Sakina Bibi, a woman, was critically injured and is receiving medical treatment.

The police arrived at the scene promptly, took possession of the bodies, and shifted them to the hospital for post-mortem. The suspects, who also sustained injuries during the clash, were taken into custody and are being interrogated. Authorities confirmed that the deceased men were maternal uncle and nephew.

In a separate incident in Chak 275 GB Panesra, 35-year-old Ikram alias Tony, a wanted criminal involved in multiple cases, including double murder and attempted murder, was shot dead by rivals in what police suspect was a revenge attack. The suspects, identified as Misbahul Haq and his accomplices, fled the scene after the shooting.

Ikram’s body was sent to Chak 30 for post-mortem, and police are investigating the case. Sub-Inspector Shahid Ali Awan, SHO of Thikriwala Police Station, confirmed that Ikram had a long criminal history, including involvement in robbery and several homicides.

Previous article
Land record official arrested for bribery in Chiniot
Next article
Punjab CM orders uniform shop designs for 189 cities
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, India defence ministers meet at SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: The defence ministers of Pakistan and India, Khawaja Asif and Rajnath Singh, may hold their first meeting since last month's military conflict, as...

GLOF alert issued as early monsoon sets in, flash floods expected

Two bank officials arrested in Rs35 million fraud case

PTI rejects ‘minus Imran’ conspiracy, defends party unity

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.