Lessons for Unity and Defence from Iran-Israel conflict

Perhaps the most extraordinary aspect of Bunyanum Marsoos was the unprecedented national solidarity it inspired. Parties united, civil society, media outlets, and youth groups mobilized in defense of the homeland. From mosques to schools, from major cities to remote towns, the entire country echoed with patriotic fervour. This was more than symbolic unity— thousands of civilians volunteered for national service, while the business sector provided material and financial support to the defence effort.

From Karachi to Khyber, Gwadar to Gilgit, the people of Pakistan stood as one. Religious leaders advocated for peace while firmly upholding the nation’s right to self-defence. The media projected a unified national message, countering disinformation, uplifting public morale, and highlighting the bravery of Pakistan’s defenders. This collective unity elevated Operation Bunyanum Marsoos beyond a military operation, turning it into a moment of national awakening. A key hallmark was Pakistan’s effective integration of modern military technology and strategic innovation. The use of stealth drones for real-time surveillance, precision-guided munitions for targeted strikes, and electronic warfare systems to disrupt enemy communications reflected a new level of operational sophistication. Domestic defence production played a critical role, with institutions like the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and Heavy Industries Taxila equipping the armed forces with indigenously manufactured assets. The JF-17 Thunder proved its combat capabilities, demonstrating air superiority and mission adaptability.

Simultaneously, a new wave of digital activism surged within Pakistan. Young citizens, journalists, and online influencers took to social media platforms to counter misinformation, debunk disinformation campaigns, and provide evidence-based updates. This digital resistance played a pivotal role in shaping international opinion and portraying Pakistan as a responsible and peace-seeking nation acting under provocation.

One of the most commendable aspects was the adherence to international law and the principles of ethical warfare. While responding with strength, Pakistan consistently emphasized that its actions were defensive, not offensive. Counterstrikes were executed with precision to avoid civilian harm, and multiple overtures were made to de-escalate, on the condition that India ceased its hostilities. By maintaining this moral high ground, Pakistan garnered significant diplomatic support. Regional neighbours and global powers alike acknowledged Pakistan’s restraint and called on India to reduce tensions.

Pakistan’s clear and consistent messaging positioned it as a mature and stable regional actor. Operation Bunyanum Marsoos not only repelled aggression but recalibrated the strategic dynamics of South Asia. It compelled Indian policymakers to reassess their aggressive posturing.

Domestically, the Operation had a far-reaching impact. It bolstered public confidence in national institutions, enhanced coordination across defense and civilian agencies, and delivered critical insights for future military planning. Perhaps most importantly, it revitalized Pakistan’s social cohesion. At a time of internal political divisions, Bunyanum Marsoos became a unifying force— reawakening a sense of national pride, strengthening civil-military trust, and reaffirming the enduring values of unity, discipline, and sacrifice.

Recent developments— such as the Israeli attacks on Iran — have further underscored the fragility of regional stability. These events serve as a stark reminder of the volatile security environment in which nations like Pakistan must operate, and the critical importance of preparedness, diplomacy, and national unity. These events have not only intensified hostilities between Tel Aviv and Tehran but also revived concerns among other regional powers— including Pakistan— about the security of strategic assets, the reliability of defence systems, and the critical role of national unity in deterring external threats. For Pakistan, the recent Israeli-Iranian confrontation offers clear lessons: a unified national front combined with strong defence capabilities is essential. The precision strikes carried out by Israel against Iran— reportedly involving advanced drones, missile technology, and air assaults— signal a new phase of warfare.

The deaths of senior Iranian military officials and key nuclear scientists represent more than just personnel losses; they constitute a strategic attempt to degrade Iran’s defence and scientific infrastructure. These attacks aimed to weaken long-term capabilities, instill fear, and demonstrate the extensive reach and determination of Israel’s military and intelligence agencies.

India and Israel share a strategic alliance, and it is known that India deployed Israeli drones in its operations against Pakistan. Reports suggest India closely observed the Israeli strikes. For Pakistan— with its own cadre of military leadership, nuclear scientists, and strategic planners— this incident serves as a stark warning about the dangers posed by technologically advanced adversaries. It underscores the critical need not only to modernize conventional military equipment but also to safeguard key personnel, data networks, and vital infrastructure against both physical attacks and cyber threats.

Pakistan’s defence establishment has long understood the complexities of regional security, especially given its challenging relationships with neighbours India, Afghanistan, and Iran. Pakistan has demonstrated strong defence capabilities in past conflicts with India. In response to shifting regional dynamics and India’s growing military assertiveness, Pakistan must accelerate investments in indigenous defence technologies, improve intelligence-sharing among its armed forces, and deepen cooperation with trusted allies in fields like air defense, cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, and strategic deterrence. Pakistan must ensure its own critical assets are protected by multi-layered defense systems and robust contingency plans.

Now is the time for Pakistan to shift from observation to action. Strengthening both unity and defense is no longer optional but imperative. Amid regional tensions and global uncertainties, Pakistan must respond with a single voice, a unified mission, and an unwavering commitment to protect its sovereignty, its citizens, and its future. The entire nation must stand together, united in this mission, to make Pakistan safe, secure, and prosperous.

While military strength forms one pillar of national security, national unity constitutes the other. The Israeli strikes on Iran did not only target military capabilities; they also aimed to erode public trust, exploit political divisions, and incite internal discord. Such tactics typify psychological and hybrid warfare, where societal fragmentation is weaponized and national unity becomes the ultimate target.

Given Pakistan’s diverse ethnic, linguistic, and sectarian makeup, national cohesion must be approached not as mere rhetoric but as a strategic imperative. History shows that during periods of external challenge— such as the wars with India in 1965 and 1971, the Kargil conflict, Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, or the fight against terrorism— Pakistanis have consistently demonstrated resilience and unity under pressure.

One particularly troubling aspect of the Israeli attacks on Iran is the deliberate targeting of scientists and strategic thinkers. Iran’s nuclear scientists have previously been assassinated through both physical and cyber means, underscoring the evolving nature of modern conflict. For Pakistan, a nation with a longstanding and carefully safeguarded nuclear programme, these tactics serve as a stark reminder. It is imperative to implement comprehensive security measures to protect scientists, engineers, and military researchers.

Furthermore, cybersecurity must be integral to defence strategies. Today’s conflicts extend into cyber realms through data breaches, espionage, and digital sabotage. Pakistan must also prioritize nurturing the next generation of strategic experts to ensure ongoing innovation and resilience. Protecting intellectual talent is just as critical as securing missiles.

The Israeli-Iranian conflict carries significant diplomatic consequences for Pakistan. As a Muslim-majority, nuclear-armed state with longstanding religious, cultural, and historical connections to Iran, while simultaneously balancing ties with Gulf countries, China, and the West, Pakistan must approach these developments with strategic nuance. Avoiding direct involvement in regional conflicts, Pakistan should seize the opportunity to deepen defence collaborations with friendly nations—especially in areas like drone technology, cyber defense, and space surveillance

As the Israeli strikes demonstrate, adversaries do not wait for formal declarations of war. Modern battlefields span land, air, cyberspace, and even the minds of citizens. Pakistan must confront these challenges not with fear but with renewed dedication to defence readiness, technological advancement, and internal unity. This moment calls for strengthening the nation from within.

The recent Israeli attacks on Iran are more than just news stories; they are lessons etched in precision, power, and sacrifice. For Pakistan, they serve as a wake-up call to bolster defences— not just through weaponry but with unity, vigilance, and foresight. In today’s world, victory belongs not to the nation with the largest army, but to the one with the strongest sense of purpose and preparedness.

According to several reports, Israel employed “kamikaze drones” and “unmanned aerial systems” (UAS) as part of its modern SEAD/DEAD (Suppression/Destruction of Enemy Air Defences) strategy to cripple Iranian air defenses during recent conflicts. A similar tactic was attempted by India against Pakistan between May 7 and 10. However, the key difference lay in the level of professional preparedness. The Pakistan Army Air Defence (PAAD) was not only on high alert but also effectively employed both “hard kill” and “soft kill” countermeasures. As a result, all Indian drones and kamikaze strikes were intercepted and destroyed mid-air. In contrast, Iran’s air defence systems failed to respond in time, leading to significant vulnerabilities in its aerial defense. This contrast highlights the impact of military proficiency—strong, coordinated defense on one side and costly negligence on the other. In the recent Iran-Israel conflict, although Iran responded with full force and capability, the Israeli aggression highlights the urgent need or national unity and comprehensive defense preparedness.

Indeed, Pakistan’s military and intelligence services remain a source of great pride for the country and the Islamic world. Israel’s repeated strikes on Iranian military leadership expose weaknesses within Iran’s defense and intelligence capabilities. These recent attacks should also remind critics questioning Pakistan’s military expenditure— especially since Pakistan’s defence budget is significantly smaller than India’s and many other countries. National unity combined with enhanced defense capabilities is vital for Pakistan’s survival. To achieve this, Pakistan must prioritize investing more in defense by cutting down on elite luxuries and non-development expenditures.

