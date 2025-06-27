Law commission to appoint provincial reps

LAHORE: The Law and Justice Commission has decided to appoint senior-level representatives in each province to strengthen coordination between bar associations and the commission. The representatives will serve as liaisons in the respective high courts, focusing on raising awareness among district bar associations, identifying local priorities, and overseeing justice sector initiatives at the grassroots level.

This decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi at the Supreme Court Branch Registry in Lahore. The chief justice emphasized the importance of synergy between the commission and bar associations, urging them to engage actively in reform initiatives. He also directed that all support extended to bar associations by the federal government be streamlined to ensure efficiency and avoid duplication.

The CJP raised concerns about the lack of infrastructure in less developed districts, including issues with solarization and digital integration, calling for targeted interventions in such areas. He urged provincial line departments to remain engaged with the commission’s additional secretary for effective implementation of district-level projects.