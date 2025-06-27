NATIONAL

Land record official arrested for bribery in Chiniot

By News Desk
Man on the chair in Handcuffs. Rear view and Closeup ,Men criminal in handcuffs arrested for crimes. With hands in back,boy prison shackle in the jail violence concept.

DIJKOT: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) regional team arrested a frontman working at the Land Record Center’s Sub-Registrar Office (SCO) in Chiniot for demanding a bribe. The operation was carried out following a complaint by Abdul Qayyum, who alleged that Amjad Ali, the frontman, had asked for Rs70,000 to clear mosque-related documents.

Acting on the complaint, Circle Officer Sanaullah and his team conducted a successful operation, during which the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the marked bribe money. Amjad Ali was immediately arrested.

In a separate development, Additional Sessions Judge Dildar Shah sentenced drug peddler Bilal Ahmed to 20 years in prison and fined him Rs800,000 after he was found guilty of possessing 14 kg of hashish. The case was registered by Sub-Inspector Arshad Qadeer, who had arrested Ahmed in the Factory Area.

Meanwhile, two individuals, including a middle-aged woman, died in road accidents, and two others were hospitalized in critical condition.

Pakistan, India defence ministers meet at SCO summit
Man, nephew killed in clash in Thikriwala
News Desk
News Desk

