K-P CM warns Centre of tit-for-tat response over meeting denial

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi were denied a meeting with imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan at Rawalpindi Central Jail on Thursday. The two PTI leaders were unable to meet Khan to brief him on the K-P budget, a process that remains incomplete.

Gandapur expressed his frustration over the “unjustified restrictions” placed on a provincial head, accusing the PML-N led federal government of undermining the rights of the K-P government. He vowed to retaliate by imposing restrictions on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to K-P.

The K-P CM highlighted that he and Hashmi had been prevented from meeting Khan despite the urgency of discussing the provincial budget. Gandapur claimed that the government’s actions were violations of the law and constitution, pointing out that even the judiciary seemed compromised.

The PTI has already filed a civil miscellaneous application in the Supreme Court to address the issue. Gandapur also questioned the authority of the Punjab Home Department in preventing the meeting, asserting that as a chief minister, it was his right to visit any jail and meet with any prisoner.

Hashmi, who had distanced himself from Imran in the past, reiterated that no one could execute the “minus-Imran” formula and expressed his solidarity with the PTI founder.