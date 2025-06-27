Iran denies truce talks, warns of swift response to Israeli violations

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected reports of any truce negotiations with Israel, saying the Islamic Republic ended its retaliatory operations only after the Israeli regime unilaterally agreed to halt its aggression “out of desperation” and without preconditions.

In a wide-ranging televised interview, Araghchi categorically denied that Tehran had engaged in any ceasefire talks during the recent 12-day conflict, which erupted on June 13.

He said Iran had made it clear that it would only cease military operations if Israel completely stopped its attacks, a condition that was ultimately accepted by Tel Aviv.

“The Zionist regime requested an end to our retaliatory operations. They realised they could no longer sustain the damage,” the Iranian FM said, adding that Tehran agreed to halt its strikes only after ensuring there were no strings attached. “We did not enter any truce negotiations. Ceasefire is a product of dialogue—we held none,” he said.

Araghchi warned that any future Israeli violation would be met with a swift and decisive response, echoing recent statements from Iran’s top military leadership, including Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and IRGC chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour.

The foreign minister expressed scepticism over Israel’s commitment to peace, citing the regime’s record in Gaza and Lebanon. “They often announce a truce only to violate it later, assuming the other side is weak,” he said. “Iran is not Lebanon. Any breach will be met forcefully.”

Touching upon the fate of indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States, which were suspended following the outbreak of hostilities, Araghchi said Tehran was reassessing the matter.

“The sixth round of talks in Muscat was due just two days after the aggression began. We’re currently reviewing whether to return to negotiations, and our decision will be based solely on national interest,” he stated.

The diplomat criticised Washington’s continued pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme, calling the accusations “baseless” and “politically motivated.” He also said Iran was not taking recent statements from the US president seriously.

Highlighting the international reaction to the conflict, Araghchi said Iran received strong backing from several regional and global organisations, which he claimed reflected the country’s rising global stature.

“The OIC, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS countries all stood with Iran. This shows we are no longer isolated; we have entered the global arena to prove the rightfulness of our positions,” he asserted.

Araghchi also addressed Iran’s missile strikes on a US military base in Qatar in response to American attacks on three of its nuclear sites. He said the strikes were intended as a direct message to Washington, not to Arab nations.

“I met all six foreign ministers of the GCC before the attack and explained our position clearly. If the US strikes us from bases in your territory, we will be compelled to respond to those bases. But this is not aimed at you,” he clarified.

He said that although the Qataris and other Gulf countries were “understandably upset,” Iran maintained clear communication throughout and reiterated its commitment to peaceful regional ties.