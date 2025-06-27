GLOF alert issued as early monsoon sets in, flash floods expected

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued multiple alerts across Pakistan, warning of potential Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), flash floods, landslides, and heavy rainfall in both northern and southern regions over the next 24 hours. The warning comes as a combination of high temperatures, intensified monsoon currents, and a westerly wave increases the risk of extreme weather events and hydro-meteorological hazards.

The NDMA’s GLOF advisory highlights that persistent heat has accelerated the melting of glaciers and snow in the northern areas, putting added pressure on glacial lakes. With the onset of monsoon rains and thunderstorms, the risk of sudden outbursts from these lakes has increased. Areas such as Reshun, Brep, Booni, Sardar Gol, Thalu, Badswat, Hinarchi, Darkut, and Hundur have been identified as high-risk zones.

These outbursts could lead to flash floods, which may threaten human life, livestock, agriculture, and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and communication networks. Remote valleys may also experience temporary disruptions in access. Residents, trekkers, and tourists have been strongly advised to avoid travel near glaciers, glacial lakes, and riverbanks in the affected areas.

In addition, the NDMA issued a consolidated weather alert for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Specific regions in AJK, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized flooding, uprooted trees, and damaged infrastructure.

To assist with real-time alerts, the NDMA has encouraged the public to download its “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile app. Local authorities have been asked to remain on high alert and report any unusual glacier activity, sounds, or water flows.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in the mountainous Galiyat region has triggered multiple landslides and rockfalls, causing traffic disruptions. The district administration has deployed traffic wardens at key locations and activated a 24/7 helpline for emergency support and information. In AJK, the government has established flood emergency warning centers to monitor and respond to flood risks from seasonal nullahs and glacial lakes.