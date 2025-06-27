NATIONAL

Dubai-based trader robbed in online cab, driver detained

By News Desk

KARACHI: Police recovered an online taxi snatched during a robbery near Hassan Square Flyover on the night of June 25. The vehicle was found abandoned near Hub Chowki within the local police jurisdiction.

Authorities also recovered the complainant’s passport and other belongings from the car. DSP Sannar Qaimkhani and SHO New Town Shamshad Hussain confirmed that the driver, Saifullah, was arrested after being identified by the victim, Shahrukh, who had booked the ride from Nazimabad to the airport.

Shahrukh reported being robbed of his vehicle, foreign currency, mobile phones, passports, and other valuables by unidentified suspects during the trip. Police used the vehicle’s tracker to locate it, recovering one of Shahrukh’s three passports from inside the car. The driver had initially gone missing and failed to report the crime.

