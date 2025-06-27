Dangerous dominoes

For the last few days, I have been busy watching videos and pictures of rubble and blown-up multi-story buildings along with reports of children and women being killed in Tel Aviv and other cities of Israel. At first glance, it all looked like Gaza, but it is Israel, the proxy state of the United States, which has apparently been given the green signal to initiate a full-scale war with Iran on the pretext of destroying the latter’s nuclear capabilities.

By doing this, the US may have two objectives in mind: one, to teach Iran a lesson for not toeing its policies, and, two, to wreck the power of Israeli lobbies that are virtually controlling Washington and much of the US media and its financial system.

This reminds me of an essay by Steven Lubet that was published in Hastings Law Journal in 1994, which had talked of three anti-Jewish lobbies that were united in their belief that the Jews were controlling everything from behind the scenes. Even the mindset prevailing at the US Justice Department was that the office must try to please and maintain a very close relationship with various (Jewish) interest groups because their existence depended on them. That was the situation three decades ago.

The US has been instrumental in regime change in many developing countries, and it is with the same mindset that its proxy, Israel, has attacked Iran, encouraging the Iranians to topple their own government.

Now, if the missile attacks increase and the US and Europe do enter the war, it will mean pushing Iran to the wall. In such a situation, what would Iran do in desperation if it already has a nuclear bomb?

MALIK UL QUDDOOS

KARACHI