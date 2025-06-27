NATIONAL

CTD arrests six RAW facilitators, foils terror plot

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested six suspects linked to India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), following a major operation. The arrests, part of ‘Operation Yalghar,’ foiled a sophisticated plot to target religious and civilian infrastructure in the region.

At a press conference on Wednesday, senior CTD officials, including Additional Inspector General Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Waqas Nazir, and Senior Superintendent of Police Waqar Azeem, briefed the media on the operation’s success. The operation, which involved coordinated raids across multiple districts, revealed a well-organized terrorist network allegedly funded and supported by RAW.

In Toba Tek Singh, CTD operatives seized a large stockpile of explosives, including detonators and detailed maps of strategic locations marked as potential targets for attacks. These maps highlighted sensitive installations, suggesting meticulous planning for coordinated strikes. In Bahawalpur, a suspected RAW facilitator was apprehended, allegedly receiving financial support through foreign banking channels. This suspect acted as a liaison between Indian handlers and local operatives.

Further developments in Bahawalnagar led to the arrest of two individuals who had procured improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from India’s Border Security Force (BSF). The suspects had direct communication with BSF personnel to acquire the devices, which were designed to cause maximum casualties.

The CTD also uncovered plans for attacks on a prominent mosque and a busy railway station in Bahawalpur, which were intended to create widespread panic and civilian casualties. The operation highlights ongoing threats to national security, with the CTD’s swift action preventing potentially catastrophic events.

