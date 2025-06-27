NATIONAL

CII holds Muharram peace conference

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) hosted its annual National Ulema and Mashaikh Peace Conference on Thursday, focusing on the sacred month of Muharram. The event reaffirmed its commitment to peace, unity, and inter-sectarian harmony under the “Paigham-e-Pakistan” national narrative.

During the conference, the Ulema and Mashaikh unanimously endorsed a code of conduct, emphasizing that every sect has the right to preach its beliefs. They also agreed that hate speech, incitement, and taking the law into one’s own hands would not be tolerated. The scholars affirmed that the authority to declare any individual an apostate (Takfir) lies solely with the courts.

