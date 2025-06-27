China, Ecuador sign cooperation plan to promote Belt and Road Initiative

BEIJING: China and Ecuador signed a cooperation plan to promote the Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing on Friday, following a meeting between leaders of the two countries.

Noting that this year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China-Ecuador relations have maintained a strong development momentum.

Ecuador has joined the Belt and Road Initiative, and the two sides have signed a free trade agreement, yielding fruitful results in energy, mining, electricity and infrastructure, Xi noted.

China has always viewed its relationship with Ecuador from a strategic and long-term perspective. Xi expressed willingness to work with the Ecuadorian government to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership, achieve more results and deliver greater benefits to both peoples.

China and Ecuador should be good friends built on mutual trust and respect, committed partners for common development, and continue to support each other’s core interests, promote cooperation across various fields, and improve governance exchanges, Xi said.

He also called for efforts to implement the outcomes of the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum, pursue common development and revitalization, and build a China-LAC community with a shared future.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, who is in China to attend the 2025 Summer Davos forum, praised China’s remarkable development.

Based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits, Noboa said the two countries have carried out extensive cooperation. He thanked China for its support and assistance in Ecuador’s economic and social development.

Ecuador is willing to engage in dialogue with China across various fields, promote cooperation in trade, technology and education, and enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Noboa said.