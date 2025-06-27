Bilawal explains why PPP supports federal budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday explained his party’s support for the PML-N-led coalition’s second budget, citing significant amendments made based on PPP’s input. Addressing the National Assembly, Bilawal highlighted key measures including a 20% increase in funding for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), tax relief for solar panels, and curbs on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) arrest powers.

Bilawal criticized the previous PTI government for undermining BISP and commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consistently increasing its funding. He also pointed to the raising of the income tax exemption threshold to Rs1.2 million and the reduction of the solar panel tax as significant achievements.

The PPP Chairman also welcomed the limitations placed on FBR’s powers, stating arrests in tax fraud cases would now require proven fraud, not just inquiry. He emphasized these changes, along with a 10% increase in government salaries, as reasons for PPP’s support, while also noting the restoration of budgetary allocations for universities in Sindh.