UN-supported report reveals India’s brutal state-backed torture methods in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: India and its forces in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been accused of systematically using physical, mental, and psychological torture to maintain control over the region and suppress the Kashmiris’ rightful demand for a UN-recognized plebiscite as per a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on Tuesday, detailing the ongoing atrocities.

The report highlighted the grim reality of Kashmiris living under the shadow of Indian state terrorism, revealing that since 1989, Indian forces have martyred 96,453 Kashmiris, including 7,392 who died in custody or during fake encounters. This practice of state-sponsored violence continues unabated in the region.

Focusing on the plight of women, the report noted that 688 women have been martyred, with numerous others subjected to torture and unlawful detention. Women in Kashmir, the report stated, are disproportionately impacted by mental trauma and psychic distress, with many falling victim to sexual violence during interrogations and detentions.

The Indian authorities, according to the report, have arrested 176,450 Kashmiris, including women and children, since 1989. These individuals have been tortured physically and mentally in interrogation centers, police stations, and jails, with no accountability or oversight.

The report pointed to the role of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which have established a network of torture centers throughout the region, including notorious locations such as Cargo, Harinivas, Papa-1, and Humhama. These facilities, where thousands of Kashmiris have died due to severe torture, represent an institutionalized mechanism of state violence.

Among the most alarming findings was the death of prominent political leaders in custody, such as Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Altaf Ahmed Shah, and Ghulam Mohammed Butt. These figures, along with several other Hurriyat leaders and activists, have been imprisoned under false charges and subjected to prolonged periods of torture.

In some cases, such as the deaths of Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Afzal Guru, they suffered years of illegal detention before dying under harsh conditions.

The report also pointed to a sharp escalation of violence since August 5, 2019, when the Indian government, led by the BJP and its Hindutva ideology, revoked the special status of IIOJK. The region has since been under a military siege, with international laws repeatedly violated. Kashmir has, as per the report, become the “world’s largest prison and military state.”

In the aftermath of this illegal move, over 29,490 Kashmiris have been detained and subjected to torture, with 2,495 injured in clashes and attacks. The situation, the report claims, has transformed the lives of Kashmiris into a “living hell,” as Indian forces continue their oppressive policies with no regard for international law or human rights.

This report sheds light on the ongoing violation of Kashmiris’ rights and calls for international attention and action against the human rights abuses taking place in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.