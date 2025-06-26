Turbat needs trees

In today’s world, climate change is not a distant threat, it is a reality that millions of people are living through each day. With rising temperatures, frequent heatwaves, and declining green cover, many regions are becoming nearly uninhabitable during summers. Among them is Turbat, now globally known for its blazing climate.

Turbat regularly records temperatures between 45°C to 48°C, and sometimes even crosses 50°C. In fact, on 28 May 2017, Turbat reached a shocking 53.8°C, making it the fourth hottest recorded temperature according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The harsh climate here is not only a result of geographical location but also human activity, particularly deforestation. Due to economic challenges, many households in Turbat rely on wood for cooking and heating rather than gas, as it is cheaper and more accessible. This has led to widespread cutting down of trees without replanting, creating a dangerous cycle. Trees are natural cooling systems. They absorb water and release it as vapour, which cools the air, block direct sunlight, reduce ground temperature, and clean the air by absorbing harmful gases like carbon dioxide.

Cities that invest in green infrastructure are cooler, healthier, and more liveable. Trees are especially important in urban heat island zones, where concrete and asphalt trap heat and raise temperatures even more. In a place like Turbat, planting trees could bring the temperature down by several degrees, save lives during heatwaves, and create a much healthier environment for people to live in.

Turbat and wider Balochistan have repeatedly faced deadly heatwaves since 2009, with temperatures often exceeding 50°C. Major events in 2010, 2015, 2017, and 2024 led to hundreds of deaths, hospital overloads, and severe public health crises. These extreme heat events are increasingly linked to broader climate instability.

Without trees, the future of cities like Turbat will be even more unliveable. Apart from lowering temperatures and improving air quality, they also protect people from heat-related illnesses, prevent soil erosion and support groundwater, while improving mental health and reduce stress. If tree plantation campaigns are taken seriously, they can completely transform Turbat’s environment.

Balochistan is on the frontlines of climate change. If we don’t act now, the rising heat will continue to endanger lives and destroy communities. But there is hope—a single tree can cool its surroundings by up to 4°C. Imagine what a forest could do.

SASSI NASIR ALI

TURBAT