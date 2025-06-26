Trump credits himself for averting Pakistan-India war

The Hague/Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump has once again praised Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, calling him an “impressive personality” and a “great man,” while reiterating that it was his intervention that halted last month’s near-war between Pakistan and India.

Speaking at a press conference after the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump said he warned both countries that the U.S. would suspend trade talks if they continued their hostilities.

“If you are going to go fighting each other, then we are not going to do trade deals,” he stated.

Trump claimed that this direct approach led to the May 10 ceasefire, ending the most intense conflict between the two countries in decades, sparked by a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He also praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “a great friend,” and maintained that his administration stopped a nuclear war, despite India denying any U.S. mediation.

Islamabad, however, has credited Trump for his diplomatic role and even nominated him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “pivotal leadership” during the crisis.

The Pakistan-India conflict escalated after India blamed Pakistan for the April 22 attack in IIOJK that killed 26 tourists. In response to Indian airstrikes, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, downing six Indian jets, including three Rafales.

While New Delhi claims the ceasefire resulted from military-level talks, Trump insists his diplomatic pressure was key. He also offered again to mediate the Kashmir dispute — a suggestion previously dismissed by India.