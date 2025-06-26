NATIONAL

RAW network dismantled, four arrested in Karachi

By News Desk
Man on the chair in Handcuffs. Rear view and Closeup ,Men criminal in handcuffs arrested for crimes. With hands in back,boy prison shackle in the jail violence concept.

KARACHI: Four individuals allegedly working for India’s intelligence agency, RAW, were arrested in a raid conducted by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in Karachi’s Quaidabad area of Malir. The arrested suspects are accused of espionage activities targeting military sites and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The individuals have been identified as Muhammad Khan Bariyo alias Guloo, Akhtar, Jameen Mullah alias Jaman, and Ghulam Qadir alias Akash. According to SIU SSP Shoaib Memon, the primary suspect, Muhammad Khan, had been in contact with RAW and a certain Colonel Ranjeet from the Indian Border Security Force’s Camp No 59 since 2009.

The suspects reportedly traveled to sensitive locations and provided intelligence, including photos of key installations, personnel details, and geo-tagged locations. Authorities discovered that the Indian colonel’s number was saved in their phones, where he was referred to as “Boss.” Furthermore, geo-tagging software and WhatsApp were used to send pictures and locations of critical sites. A training manual from the Pakistan Army was also recovered during the raid.

Previous article
Pensioners protest unpaid dues, demand immediate release of pensions
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Khawaja Asif commends China’s efforts to reduce regional tensions at SCO...

BEIJING: Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif lauded China’s efforts in preventing the escalation of regional tensions during his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization...

Gandapur signals KP non-cooperate with Centre on IMF programme

Khamenei declares victory in 12-day war with Israel, warns of retaliation if US strikes

Turbat needs trees

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.