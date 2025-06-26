RAW network dismantled, four arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Four individuals allegedly working for India’s intelligence agency, RAW, were arrested in a raid conducted by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in Karachi’s Quaidabad area of Malir. The arrested suspects are accused of espionage activities targeting military sites and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The individuals have been identified as Muhammad Khan Bariyo alias Guloo, Akhtar, Jameen Mullah alias Jaman, and Ghulam Qadir alias Akash. According to SIU SSP Shoaib Memon, the primary suspect, Muhammad Khan, had been in contact with RAW and a certain Colonel Ranjeet from the Indian Border Security Force’s Camp No 59 since 2009.

The suspects reportedly traveled to sensitive locations and provided intelligence, including photos of key installations, personnel details, and geo-tagged locations. Authorities discovered that the Indian colonel’s number was saved in their phones, where he was referred to as “Boss.” Furthermore, geo-tagging software and WhatsApp were used to send pictures and locations of critical sites. A training manual from the Pakistan Army was also recovered during the raid.