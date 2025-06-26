Punjab CTD uncovers terrorist network linked with ‘India’s RAW’

Top police officers share details of ‘Operation Yalghaar,’ saying six ‘operatives’ held in operations across various districts

A large cache of explosives, detonators, safety fuses, confidential maps and classified documents recovered

Karachi CIA also arrests four people from Quaidabad area, working for Indian intelligence agency

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have busted a network of terrorists supported by the Indian intelligence agency “RAW” and arrested six facilitators, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Central Police Office, Punjab’s Additional Inspector General (IG) Operations Shahzada Sultan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqas Nazir and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Punjab Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Waqar Azeem briefed the media about the arrest of six facilitators linked to the Indian intelligence agency “RAW.” They outlined details of the “hostile country’s conspiracy” and highlighted the CTD’s recent achievements.

سی ٹی ڈی پنجاب کی کاروائی ، پنجاب کے مختلف اضلاع سے انڈین دہشت گرد ایجنسی “را” کے 6 سہولت کار گرفتار،

ایڈیشنل آئی جی آپریشنز پنجاب شہزادہ سلطان کی ڈی آئی جی آپریشنز پنجاب اور ایس ایس پی آپریشنز سی ٹی ڈی پنجاب کے ہمراہ پریس کانفرنس، میڈیا کے نمائندوں کو دشمن ملک کی سازش اور… pic.twitter.com/LintidLFPx — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) June 25, 2025

The top police officers said that the Punjab CTD successfully uncovered the “terrorist network” supported by the Indian intelligence agency “RAW.” “As part of “Operation Yalghaar,” the CTD conducted operations in various districts across Punjab and arrested six facilitators associated with RAW,” they stated.

“In Toba Tek Singh, a large cache of explosives, detonators, and confidential maps was recovered. In Bahawalpur, a RAW facilitator receiving funding from Dubai was apprehended red-handed, while two individuals from Bahawalnagar were also taken into custody for having directly procured IEDs from the Indian Border Security Force (BSF),” the police officers revealed.

They informed that during the course of the preliminary investigation, the CTD uncovered the plan for terrorist attacks on a mosque and a railway station in Bahawalpur. Additionally, CTD obtained “intercepted audio recordings” of Indian officers Major Ravindra Rathore and Inspector Singh, containing instructions for targeted killings and attacks on sensitive locations in Pakistan.”

The police officers said that IEDs, safety fuses, and classified documents were the items recovered from the suspects.

The police officers reiterated the Punjab CTD’s firm resolve to thwart all conspiracies against the security of the State of Pakistan and pledged to accelerate operations against anti-state elements.

CIA arrests four RAW agents from Karachi

Meanwhile, CIA’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) SSP Shoaib Memon said on Wednesday that the CIA, in collaboration with an intelligence agency, had arrested four people from Quaidabad area of Karachi, who were working for the Indian intelligence agency.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said that those arrested were fishermen by profession and were in contact with Indian Colonel Ranjeet. “The suspects, around 20 years of age, took photographs of sensitive installations in Malir and sent these to Ranjeet,” the SSP said, adding that the suspects crossed over into India over 20 times.

“They would go to India by sea,” he elaborated.

“They were given Indian liquor, cigarettes, and a huge amount of money in exchange for their services for the RAW. Weapons, including hand grenades, a vehicle, cellphones, and maps and documents of sensitive installations, were also recovered from their possession,” SSP Memon informed.

The SIU, he went on to say, had obtained the data from their cellphones.

He went on to say that the suspects, who had been moved to an undisclosed location, were being interrogated and were expected to make more revelations.