Punjab budget reflects govt’s lack of seriousness: Bhachar

PTI’s leader warns current budget could turn all teaching hospitals into another ‘Mayo Hospital crisis’

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, strongly criticized the provincial budget, claiming it reflects the government’s lack of seriousness.

Speaking at the Punjab Assembly’s media hall, Bhachar said that the ongoing budget session has exposed the government’s priorities. “They have shown no seriousness towards healthcare. Not even a single rupee has been increased for teaching hospitals,” he stated.

He warned that hospitals are already facing a shortage of medicines, and the current budget could turn all teaching hospitals into another “Mayo Hospital crisis.”

He further revealed that no budget increase was given to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) or the Children’s Hospital, and the allocations remain the same as last year.

Highlighting disparities, the opposition leader pointed out that the budget for Nishtar Hospital in Multan was reduced, and Southern Punjab faced a cut of Rs 170 million. He alleged the government is prioritizing infrastructure projects because “that’s where corruption thrives.”

Bhachar also criticied the government for ignoring budget transparency and bringing in what he termed “black amendments” like the 26th Amendment. “Even the judiciary is imprisoned,” he added, suggesting systemic dysfunction.

He also claimed that the government is attempting to shut down the Mother and Child Hospital in Mianwali, only because it was established by the PTI founder.

Reiterating PTI’s stance, Bhachar said, “Imran Khan will not negotiate a deal. His cases hold no weight.” He vowed that the opposition would protest if the Punjab Chief Minister addressed the Assembly. “We won’t sit quietly—we will exercise our democratic right to protest.”