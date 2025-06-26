President and PM call for united efforts against drug abuse on Int’l Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to eradicating drug abuse and illicit trafficking, highlighting the need for a collective effort from all sectors to combat this pervasive issue.

In their separate messages marking the observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, both leaders emphasized the importance of a united front to tackle the menace. They called for coordinated actions from government institutions, civil society, the private sector, and international partners.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the severity of drug abuse in Pakistan, noting the government’s ongoing initiatives to combat the problem. He emphasized that the success of these efforts depends on the collective resolve of individuals, communities, and society at large.

The prime minister also stressed that drug abuse and trafficking are unacceptable both under Pakistan’s international obligations and its legal framework, as well as against societal values. He praised law enforcement agencies for their sacrifices and tireless efforts in dismantling drug networks, expressing deep respect for their work toward a narcotics-free Pakistan.

President Zardari, in his message, reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. He highlighted the significant role of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), which operates under the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, in curbing the drug trade. Zardari stressed that the government would continue to take strong actions to rid the nation of harmful drug practices. He also underscored the need for increased awareness and education about the dangers of drug abuse, particularly among the youth. Zardari called on citizens to unite in efforts to eliminate drugs and contribute to building a safer, healthier society for future generations.

Both leaders expressed their gratitude towards law enforcement agencies and paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in the battle against drug abuse and trafficking.

In conclusion, both Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Zardari urged all citizens to stand together in the fight against drugs, reaffirming their commitment to fostering a drug-free society through cooperation and sustained efforts.