Power disruptions hit Islamabad and Rawalpindi after heavy rains

Persistent heavy rainfall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas has caused significant power outages, as multiple overhead and underground feeders experienced faults and tripping. In many areas, feeders were deliberately shut down as a safety measure.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) stated that stagnant rainwater has hampered the response time of operational teams working to restore electricity. Despite these challenges, efforts to bring power back to affected regions are actively underway.

Residents have been urged to take extra precautions during the wet weather. IESCO has advised people to avoid contact with electric poles, transformers, and meters, and not to handle electrical devices with wet hands or while standing on wet surfaces.

In the event of spotting broken wires, the public is instructed not to touch them and to report the issue immediately. Households are also encouraged to maintain updated electrical systems, use high-quality wiring, and ensure circuits are out of children’s reach.

Additionally, IESCO warned against tying animals to electrical installations or building homes close to power lines. For emergencies, citizens can reach out through Helpline 118 or contact the Complaint and Monitoring Cell at 051-9252933.