Police bust extortion ring in Karachi, one dead and several arrested in crackdown

KARACHI: In a significant operation, Karachi police have successfully dismantled a major criminal network involved in a string of extortion cases across the city. The crackdown resulted in the death of one suspect during an encounter, while several others were arrested.

The police are ramping up their efforts to capture the remaining members of the gang, with one key suspect, a high-ranking individual, now subject to an international Red Notice.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Shoaib Memon, extortion activities surged in New Karachi starting in March of this year. The criminals, targeting local businesses and residents, used threatening slips and WhatsApp calls to demand money. Those who refused or delayed payments faced brutal retaliation, including armed attacks on their properties and businesses.

During the last ten days of Ramadan, the extortionists escalated their violence, leading to the tragic death of a citizen, Abdul Jabbar, who was fatally shot at a charity Dastarkhwan. On July 16, a rickshaw driver was also killed in a similar attack, and six others were wounded in Surjani Town, further highlighting the growing menace.

In response, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) launched a targeted operation, which has so far led to the apprehension of key members of the network. Investigations have revealed that Wasiullah Lakho, who operates from Iran, was the mastermind behind the extortion scheme, directing operations through Abdul Samad Kathiawari.

Authorities are now focused on bringing all perpetrators to justice and dismantling the remaining parts of the extortion ring that has terrorized local communities.