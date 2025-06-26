NATIONAL

Pensioners protest unpaid dues, demand immediate release of pensions

By News Desk

KARACHI: Retired employees from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) staged a protest inside the KMC building on Thursday during the corporation’s budget session, demanding immediate action on their long-pending financial grievances.

The protesters, who included retired TMC employees, called for the release of their pending pensions, the implementation of the 2019-2020 pension increase, and the restoration of pensions for retirees aged 72 and above. They also demanded the disbursement of provident fund payments and clearance of dues for pensioners who had retired or passed away since 2018.

The protest, marked by loud slogans, disrupted budget proceedings until Director City Warden intervened and persuaded the demonstrators to move to the entrance for a peaceful sit-in. Following the intervention, negotiations were held with Financial Advisor Gulzar Ali and KMC Director Welfare Mahmood Baig.

