PDMA alerts line departments as Punjab likely to receive 25pc more monsoon rains this year

PMD issues a three-day weather forecast for Karachi division, predicting isolated rain and thunderstorm

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) predicted that the province is likely to receive 25 percent more monsoon rains this year, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast isolated rainfall for Karachi.

According to PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday, Punjab will receive 25 percent more monsoon rains in the current season

Mr Kathia issued an alert to the district administrations on the instructions of the chief minister. “Monsoon rains are predicted to be 25pc more this year,” he said.

“An alert has been issued to the Department of Health, Irrigation, Construction and Communications, Local Government and Livestock,” he added.

“Citizens are requested to take precautionary measures in extreme weather conditions, stay in safe locations during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary travel.” He said tourists should plan their travel as per weather conditions.

He warned of landslide risk in Murree, Galiyat and other mountainous areas due to heavy rains. Citizens should stay in safe places to protect themselves from lightning and call the PDMA helpline 1129 in case of emergency.

The PDMA said rains with strong winds are predicted in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujarat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala. Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali are also expected to receive rain.

Rainfall is predicted in south Punjab including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar from June 26-28.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert. He said all relevant departments including Rescue 1122 and WASA are on alert.

Separately, Karachi is expected to receive rainfall on June 27 (Friday), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said — potentially ending an ongoing wave of extreme heat and humid weather.

The PMD has already forecast monsoon rain across the country from Wednesday, June 25. Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies.

Three-day weather forecast for Karachi division

In a related development, the PMD has issued a three-day weather forecast for Karachi division which predicts isolated rain and thunderstorm till Friday evening.

The weather will remain partly cloudy, hot and humid, today with the maximum temperature between 34-36 degrees Celsius and humidity level at 72pc in the morning.

For tomorrow, the weather in the city has been forecast as partly cloudy and humid, with chances of isolated light rain and drizzle. The maximum temperature will remain between 35-37 degrees Celsius and humidity levels of 70-80pc.

On Friday, the Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of isolated rain and thunderstorm in the evening. The maximum temperature will remain between 35-37 degrees Celsius with humidity level between 70-80pc in the morning with southwesterly winds blowing.

According to the Met Office, “monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to intensify further.

“A westerly wave is moving toward the upper parts of the country and is likely to become more active by tomorrow (Thursday).”

Under its influence, dust storm and rainfall with thundershower is expected in Tharparker ,Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta and Dadu districts tomorrow.

It added that rainfall with thunderstorm is likely in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Dadu, Nosheroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Tharparker, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin and Karachi division on June 27 with occasional gaps.