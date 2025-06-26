Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on July 6

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday that the moon of Muharram has been sighted, marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Muharram on June 27, 2025 (Friday).

Consequently, Ashura — the 10th of Muharram — will be observed on July 6 (Sunday).

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a time of mourning, particularly for Shia Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Husain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his family during the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The battle is a symbol of sacrifice and resistance against oppression.

A notification from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony confirmed the sighting of the Muharram moon following the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting in Quetta. The notification stated that the first day of Muharram-ul-Haram 1447 AH will begin on Friday, June 27, 2025.

In preparation for the religious observance, the Ministry of Interior also announced a stringent security plan for Muharram.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting to discuss measures to ensure peace during the month, emphasizing that strict action will be taken against individuals inciting religious hate on social media. PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) has been directed to monitor and control hateful content across electronic and social media platforms.

The meeting reviewed the security strategy for Muharram in all provinces, including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad, ensuring coordinated administrative actions for a peaceful observance. Naqvi assured full cooperation to maintain peace, especially in sensitive regions.

Additionally, decisions regarding internet and mobile phone service suspensions during Muharram processions will be made in consultation with each province based on local security concerns.

The Interior Ministry emphasized that no one will be allowed to incite religious hatred or provoke disturbances during the observance of Muharram.