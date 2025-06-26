Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding

By Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, are confirmed to attend the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and media personality Lauren Sanchez, People reported Tuesday, citing exclusive sources.

The billionaire couple has arrived in Venice, Italy, where the high-profile ceremony is set to take place with an exclusive guest list of around 200 people. Among the attendees are Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who landed in Venice on June 24 with their children and checked into the St. Regis hotel.

DiCaprio, 50, and Ceretti, 27, have been dating since August 2023 and were first seen together in Santa Barbara. While they’ve largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, their appearance at the wedding may mark a significant milestone, though the couple has yet to make an official red carpet debut.

Earlier this month, the pair was spotted boarding a private jet after a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Sources described Ceretti as “sweet and charming,” and said DiCaprio seems “really into her.”

Photo: Reuters

The guest list for the wedding includes names from Hollywood, sports, and politics. Expected attendees include Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, and Orlando Bloom, as well as former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, who shares a son with Sanchez.

The invitations reportedly featured illustrations of birds, feathers, stars, butterflies, and Venetian gondoliers, adding a fairytale touch to the ceremony’s theme. Guests were asked not to bring gifts, as the couple will make donations in their honor instead.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in Venice

Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding is poised to be one of the year’s most lavish events, blending celebrity glamour with Italian romance in the heart of Venice.

