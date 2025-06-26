Khawaja Asif commends China’s efforts to reduce regional tensions at SCO Meeting

BEIJING: Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif lauded China’s efforts in preventing the escalation of regional tensions during his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province.

In a meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun, Asif praised China’s proactive stance in addressing rising instability and conflict in the region over recent months.

He expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the strong and enduring friendship with China, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration on global initiatives and defense cooperation.

Asif stated, “We are friends, we are brothers. We discussed matters of mutual interest,” describing the meeting as “very fruitful.” He also highlighted the SCO as a vital platform for cooperation in combating regional terrorism and ensuring the stability of member states.

The minister noted that the SCO could be an essential vehicle for promoting peace in the region, protecting the interests of its member states, and fostering economic development for the benefit of their citizens. He further stressed that SCO members would unite to confront the challenge of regional terrorism and strengthen collective efforts for regional stability.

Pakistan, he said, is committed to working closely with China and other SCO members to implement the organization’s major global initiatives. He called for further efforts to combat terrorism and ensure peace, harmony, and economic growth across the region.

Asif’s remarks came during a press interaction with the media, where he underlined the importance of the SCO in contributing to the broader stability of the region and fostering economic cooperation among its diverse member states.