Khamenei declares victory in 12-day war with Israel, warns of retaliation if US strikes

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a televised speech marking the anniversary of the 1989 death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Khamenei assailed Washington in the wake of George Floyd’s killing for its allegedly duplicitous policies when it comes to upholding human rights. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared victory in a 12-day war with Israel following a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

In his first televised remarks since the ceasefire, Khamenei emphasized that Iran would respond to any future US military attack by striking American military bases in the Middle East, notably targeting the largest US base in Qatar during the recent conflict.

“The Islamic Republic slapped America in the face. It attacked one of the important American bases in the region,” Khamenei stated, further asserting that the US had gained no meaningful achievements in its attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

During the pre-recorded broadcast aired on Iranian state television, Khamenei spoke defiantly against US President Donald Trump’s stance, which sought Iran’s surrender. “The US President Trump unveiled the truth and made it clear that Americans won’t be satisfied with anything less than surrender… such an event will never happen,” Khamenei emphasized.

Despite the ongoing tensions, Khamenei took pride in the fact that Iran was able to successfully breach Israel’s multi-layered defense system with its missiles, noting that the US had entered the war to “save” Israel from total destruction. He claimed that, contrary to Trump’s assertions, the US had achieved nothing substantial in its strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“The US entered the war to save Israel after Tehran’s missiles broke through Israel’s defense. But it couldn’t do any important deed,” Khamenei added, dismissing the impact of US military actions.

In the face of these challenges, Khamenei warned that any future US military strike would not go unanswered. “The fact that the Islamic Republic has access to important American centers in the region and can take action against them whenever it deems necessary is not a small incident. It is a major incident, and it can be repeated in the future,” he said.

While the situation remains volatile, Khamenei’s comments highlight the growing tensions between Iran and the US, with both countries having engaged in multiple direct confrontations.

The Iranian leader’s remarks came shortly after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a “historic victory” after the ceasefire came into effect, claiming Israel had achieved its goal of neutralizing Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile threat.

Following the ceasefire, Iran has also partially reopened its eastern airspace, allowing domestic and international flights to resume, although flights from Tehran’s major airports remain suspended. The decision to reopen the airspace came after 12 days of intense fighting, which began on June 13 when Israel launched unprovoked airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

The full impact of the ceasefire, however, remains uncertain as both Iran and Israel continue to make conflicting claims about the outcome of the war.

