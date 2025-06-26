Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after nearly a decade together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly ten years together, according to sources cited by Us Weekly and People on Wednesday.

A source close to the couple said the two have split amicably, with no ongoing contention. “Katy is of course upset but relieved not to go through another divorce,” the source added, referring to Perry’s previous marriage to Russell Brand.

The couple’s relationship had reportedly been tense for months, and insiders described the breakup as “a long time coming.” Perry, who is currently on her “Lifetimes” world tour, has been focusing on her career and staying busy to cope with the separation.

Sources told Page Six that Perry has been renting out her Westcott estate in Montecito, California, although it was initially intended to become their family home. The couple had been living in a different Montecito residence and have been apart since Perry began touring.

While reps for both stars have not responded to media requests for comments, previous sources had told Page Six that the couple was waiting for Perry’s tour to end before formally splitting. Tensions reportedly rose after the poor reception of Perry’s latest album, 143, which left her “deeply frustrated.” Though Bloom was said to be supportive, the stress affected their relationship.

Despite ongoing issues, Bloom and their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, were seen attending Perry’s concert in Perth, Australia, over the weekend.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. They welcomed Daisy in August 2020. Bloom also shares a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.