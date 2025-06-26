Kate Middleton resumes royal duties after Royal Ascot absence amid health scare

Princess Kate resumed her royal duties behind the scenes on Tuesday, following public concern over her absence at Royal Ascot last week, Hello! magazine reported.

On June 25, Princess Kate and Prince William received philanthropist Melinda French Gates at Windsor Castle in a private meeting. The Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, confirmed that the couple represented The Royal Foundation during the session.

The Royal Foundation is the primary body for the couple’s charitable work, focusing on causes including early childhood development and mental health. Melinda Gates, 60, is the founder of Pivotal Ventures and co-founder of the Gates Foundation, which she left in 2024.

Pivotal Ventures has supported initiatives for women and youth and collaborated in 2024 with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation and the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation to launch digital wellness programs for young women in underserved communities.

The meeting took place near the couple’s residence at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where they live with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. It marks Princess Kate’s quiet return to royal responsibilities as she continues to recover from cancer treatment.

Her absence from Royal Ascot on June 18 drew attention after she was initially named in the carriage procession with Prince William, but her name was removed shortly after. PEOPLE magazine later confirmed the change stemmed from an inaccurate listing mistakenly released by Ascot organizers.

Prince William attended the event with King Charles and Queen Camilla, while Princess Kate, according to reports, was disappointed but prioritizing her health. A royal source emphasized that she is listening to her body and easing back into work at her own pace.

Her last public appearance before this week’s engagement was at the Garter Day Service at Windsor Castle on June 16, two days after attending Trooping the Colour with her family.