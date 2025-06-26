K-P police deploy see system to counter security threats

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police have acquired advanced anti-drone technology capable of disabling hostile drones from long distances. This new capability aims to strengthen the province’s defense against emerging aerial threats, particularly from terrorist groups.

Authorities plan to use the system to secure key government buildings, public events, and high-profile individuals. According to the report, drones have previously been employed in terrorist activities in North Waziristan and southern parts of the province. The growing use of such technology in regional conflicts, including by India during recent military tensions, has raised concern among security officials.

Inspector General of K-P Police Zulfiqar Hameed stated that efforts are underway to further enhance the force’s technological edge. “We are working on acquiring more advanced technology and equipping the police with modern weapons and equipment,” he said. He also noted that the anti-drone system will play a critical role in maintaining security during Muharram processions and other sensitive events.