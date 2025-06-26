George and Amal Clooney rub shoulders with King Charles’ at Buckingham Palace reception

eorge Clooney and Amal Clooney were among the guests at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for a special reception hosted by King Charles III to honour winners of The King’s Trust Awards 2025, People magazine reported.

The event celebrated young individuals who have overcome personal and social challenges to create positive change in their communities. King Charles, 76, was seen laughing and chatting with the Clooneys during the gathering, and the couple also appeared in an official group photo alongside other award recipients and supporters.

George, 64, wore a grey suit without a tie, while Amal, 47, opted for a black off-the-shoulder dress. The couple, who own a residence in the UK, are long-time supporters of the monarch’s charitable initiatives and have met King Charles on multiple previous occasions.

In March 2019, they attended a dinner at Buckingham Palace for what was then known as The Prince’s Trust, prior to Charles ascending to the throne. They were seen at that event in formal attire, with Charles and George in tuxedos and Amal wearing a white gown.

The Clooneys were also present at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018. George Clooney reportedly entertained guests by bartending at the reception, while Amal and Meghan spent time together, with sources noting that their friendship predated the royal wedding.

Following the wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly spent time with the Clooneys at their Lake Como villa, where Harry played basketball with George and Meghan relaxed by the pool with Amal and their twins, Ella and Alexander. The Clooneys also hosted a private dinner for the royal couple during that visit.