Four killed in Parachinar roadside IED blast

Two horses also killed in explosion as victims were heading towards a nearby hill to collect firewood

PARACHINAR: Four people were killed and as many others sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a roadside went off on Wednesday in Sharamkhel area of Parachinar’s Pewar, police said.

“The incident occurred in Parachinar’s Pewar in Upper Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP),” District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Habib stated while confirming the casualties.

“A police team rushed the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation,” the police officer said.

According to the police, the deceased were identified by officials at Parachinar District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital as Nawab Ali, Amir Hussain, Hidayat Hussain, and Manzar Ali.

Medical Superintendent Mir Hassan Jan said the injured—Muhammad Konain, Shafaat Hussain and Hassan Ghulam—were given first aid at DHQ Parachinar and later shifted to Peshawar for specialised treatment.

Two horses were also killed in the explosion. The blast occurred as the victims, along with their horses, were heading towards a nearby hill to collect firewood, according to Ghulam, one of the injured.

The blast occurred as the victims were heading towards a nearby hill to collect firewood.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kurram, Amir Nawaz, inquired after the health of the injured in hospital.

Tribal elders strongly condemned the incident, calling for immediate arrests and a high-level investigation. “Such acts are aimed at sabotaging peace efforts in the region,” one elder said.