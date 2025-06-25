World

Zohran Mamdani Set To Become First Muslim Mayor Of New York As Cuomo Concedes

By Abidoon Nadeem

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old state lawmaker and self-identified democratic socialist, has emerged victorious in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, securing a surprise win over former Governor Andrew Cuomo. The result marked a significant shift, as Mamdani, who entered the race as an unknown candidate, is now poised to become the city’s first Muslim mayor.

After a contentious campaign, Cuomo, 67, conceded defeat to Mamdani with a speech to supporters, saying, “Tonight is his night,” and expressing his congratulations to the progressive candidate.

Mamdani led Cuomo 43.5% to 36.4% with nearly 95% of ballots counted, according to the city’s elections board. Although the final result will not be confirmed until next week, as New York’s ranked-choice voting system allows voters to rank up to five candidates in order of preference, Mamdani’s substantial lead appeared insurmountable.

The outcome has sparked widespread discussion about the future direction of the Democratic Party, with Mamdani offering a stark contrast to the establishment-backed Cuomo. The former governor, who served a decade as New York’s leader, faced intense scrutiny following allegations of sexual harassment, which he has denied.

Mamdani’s rise has signaled a possible shift in New York’s political landscape, with the progressive lawmaker advocating for a break from the past and a vision for a new era. He is now likely to be the frontrunner in November’s general election, where he will face incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, running as an independent. Adams’ perceived ties to former President Donald Trump and ongoing corruption scandals have weakened his position.

The Republican candidate in the race is Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol, who lost to Adams in the 2021 mayoral race.

Support for Mamdani has been particularly strong among younger, more diverse voters. Many see him as a fresh alternative to the political establishment, with some calling for a mayor who reflects the city’s changing demographics.

“I think it’s time for somebody young, a person of colour, something different,” said Ignacio Tambunting, a 28-year-old actor who voted for Mamdani.

Mamdani, born in Uganda to a family of Indian descent, has a history of pro-Palestinian activism and has garnered support from prominent progressives like U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. While Cuomo criticized Mamdani’s lack of experience, the latter attacked the former governor over the sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation in 2021.

In ranked-choice voting, where candidates are eliminated in successive rounds until one reaches 50% support, Mamdani is expected to expand his lead when additional ballots are counted. He has already garnered the support of City Comptroller Brad Lander, who finished third, and Lander’s supporters have been encouraged to rank Mamdani as their second choice.

Mamdani’s campaign has energized a diverse base of voters looking for change, with his platform and commitment to progressive values resonating strongly among those eager to move past the controversies surrounding Cuomo’s political career.

