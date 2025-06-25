What’s behind Washington’s tilt towards Islamabad?

Recent statements made by US civil and military officials about Pakistan and Kashmir are clearly not sitting well with Indians. India has not gotten the response from the Western world, especially the USA, that it was expecting. Surely, Indians have their reasons to be angry, but what’s behind the USA’s recent tilt towards Pakistan?

Before delving deeper, it’s essential to look at a few statements made by US officials, as these statements reflect US policy towards the region. Just a few days ago, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Army General Michael Kurilla praised Pakistan, calling it “a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism.” Not only that, the US State Department has confirmed that President Trump is willing to work on the Kashmir issue. The USA is well aware of India’s position on Kashmir, and Washington clearly knows that every time Donald Trump makes a statement on Kashmir, he goes against India’s long-standing position. India firmly believes that Kashmir is an internal issue. Any statement by top US officials, especially the President, is synonymous with internationalizing the Kashmir issue.

Let’s connect the dots to understand the reason behind the USA’s apparent tilt towards Pakistan. When it came to criticizing India, the US Commerce Secretary didn’t hold back. Howard Lutnick stated clearly that “India rubs the United States the wrong way” because of its military gear purchases from Russia. This statement reflects Washington’s increasing discomfort with growing Russia-India ties. Russia is India’s second-largest crude supplier; India was a top purchaser of Russian oil in 2024 and signed a 10-year deal with Russia for cheap oil.

Russia is also a major weapon supplier to India, and India is its second-largest trade partner, with trade expected to reach $100 billion before 2030. It’s not just commercial and defense relations that irk the U.S.; India is also part of BRICS, an alliance meant to counter Washington.

The alliance, spearheaded by Moscow and Beijing, pushes for de-dollarization, although India doesn’t support it. This alliance was also threatened with 100 percent tariffs by Donald Trump if they pursue de-dollarization. When the West slapped Russia with sanctions, India boosted Moscow’s economy by buying oil and weapons. India also did a diplomatic favour for Moscow by not voting against Russia despite US pressure, which clearly annoys Washington. Recent statements by the USA regarding Pakistan and Kashmir are a loud and clear message to New Delhi: if India keeps cozying up to Russia, the USA will cozy up to Islamabad.

India has balanced its relations with Russia and the USA for decades. India’s membership in QUAD and BRICS simultaneously is a glaring example of its balancing approach and independent foreign policy. Although the USA will continue engaging with India to counter China, India won’t be an easy partner to manipulate. As Professor Jeffrey Sachs says, “India is a superpower and it’s too big for an alliance.” For India, pursuing an independent foreign policy will come at a cost, but this cost isn’t bigger than ditching Russia at Washington’s behest.

Apart from this, Washington knows what it means to ditch Pakistan completely. Given the scale of Pakistan-China cooperation, Washington can’t afford to push Pakistan into Beijing’s arms entirely. Currently, while the Indian delegation is trying to convince the world that Pakistan supports cross-border terrorism, General Kurilla’s statement is a tight slap in India’s face. Despite India’s aggressive campaign to label Pakistan as a launchpad for terrorism, the UNSC appointed Pakistan vice-chair of the anti-terrorism committee, Pakistan’s army chief got an invite to attend a military parade in Washington, and lunch with President Trump, and the IMF released its recent tranche of loans to Pakistan.

Given the fact that the international political and financial system is dominated by the USA, it’s hard for Indians to digest. There’s no such thing as a free lunch in international relations; these favours must have strings attached. The USA could demand cooperation from Pakistan to maintain its presence in the region. One thing is clear: no matter the price, India won’t compromise its long-standing relationship with Russia under Washington’s pressure. Indians understand the importance of this alliance, which dates back to the 1950s when the USSR helped India in the UNSC when the USA was allied with Pakistan.

